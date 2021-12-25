Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $113.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.08.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

