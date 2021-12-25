Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.91

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.91 and last traded at C$36.68, with a volume of 35490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRM. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -663.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.21.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.14%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.