Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $4,505,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

