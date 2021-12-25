Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,054,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $77.34 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

