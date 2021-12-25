Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

DLMAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

