Doliver Advisors LP Takes $533,000 Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Doliver Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 53.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $9.02 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

