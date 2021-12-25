Doliver Advisors LP Invests $1.50 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

