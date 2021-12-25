Doliver Advisors LP Increases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

STNE opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

