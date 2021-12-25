Doliver Advisors LP Has $864,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

NYSE:ABT opened at $139.16 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

