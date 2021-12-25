Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 1,128 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 226,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

