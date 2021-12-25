DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCGO. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

DocGo stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

