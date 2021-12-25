Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $30.94

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.94, but opened at $32.00. Discovery shares last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

