Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $30.94

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.94, but opened at $32.00. Discovery shares last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.