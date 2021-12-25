Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $42.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

DISCA opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

