Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $59,764.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

