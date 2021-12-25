DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $325.72 million and $1.01 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00297848 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003586 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

