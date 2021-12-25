DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($21.16).

Several brokerages recently commented on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.57) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DIC traded up €0.22 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.20 ($17.08). 74,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €12.26 ($13.78) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($18.92). The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.12.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

