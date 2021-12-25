DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $28,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DXCM stock opened at $572.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total value of $271,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

