Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €159.49 ($179.20).

DB1 opened at €145.80 ($163.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($171.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €144.56 and its 200 day moving average is €144.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

