Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

