DeGate (DG) Market Cap Hits $16.93 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.35 or 0.07895240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.51 or 0.99924673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

