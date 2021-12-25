Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,974,211 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $349.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.42. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $262.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

