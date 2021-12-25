DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Shares Up 8.7%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.99 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.99 ($0.33). 404,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 964,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £52.18 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

DeepVerge Company Profile (LON:DVRG)

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

