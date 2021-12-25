Decentral Games Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $90.19 million and approximately $517,394.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.23 or 0.07993105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,601.86 or 0.99961203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

