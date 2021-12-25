Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in AT&T by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

T stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

