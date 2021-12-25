Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI opened at $62.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.