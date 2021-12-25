Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 7,319 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,994,000 after buying an additional 1,488,617 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

