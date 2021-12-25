Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.