Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
Shares of CTKB opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
About Cytek BioSciences
