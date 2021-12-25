Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CTKB opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.