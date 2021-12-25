CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $122.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.31 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.