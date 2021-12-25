Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,858,261 shares of company stock worth $119,127,159 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWK traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,747. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

