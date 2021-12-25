CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Daniel Earl Smith Buys 1,000 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

