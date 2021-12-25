CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Daniel Earl Smith Buys 1,000 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
