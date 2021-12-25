CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $1,067,629.75 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CS Disco alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $36.33 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAW shares. Cowen increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.