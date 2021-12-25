Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Lessened by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

CCI stock opened at $199.39 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

