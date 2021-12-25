CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,477,226.25 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70.

On Monday, November 29th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after buying an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

