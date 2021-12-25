Critical Survey: Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) versus Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Molecular Data has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Molecular Data and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A Alibaba Group 15.27% 12.32% 7.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molecular Data and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.03 -$50.27 million N/A N/A Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 2.94 $22.98 billion $6.97 17.02

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Data.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Molecular Data shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Molecular Data and Alibaba Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 2 4 26 0 2.75

Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $233.86, indicating a potential upside of 97.08%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Molecular Data on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molecular Data Company Profile

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.