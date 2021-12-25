Critical Analysis: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) versus Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. S&T Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 31.32% 9.51% 1.20% Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for S&T Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.82, indicating a potential downside of 4.62%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $66.97, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $380.18 million 3.24 $21.04 million $2.85 10.97 Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.03 $354.06 million $4.43 15.38

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats S&T Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

