Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,740,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $45,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

