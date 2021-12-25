Cortland Associates Inc. MO Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,753.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

