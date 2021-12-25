Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $625.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $627.12 and a 200 day moving average of $607.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

