Contrasting China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) & Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

This table compares China Liberal Education and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Creative Learning 12.90% -22.18% 25.50%

This table compares China Liberal Education and Creative Learning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $5.02 million 1.64 $1.21 million N/A N/A Creative Learning $3.04 million 0.67 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Learning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Liberal Education and Creative Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Liberal Education beats Creative Learning on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.