Contrasting Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) & Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 5.98% 13.63% 4.93%

45.4% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and Canada Goose’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose $713.64 million 5.59 $53.21 million $0.40 93.25

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allbirds and Canada Goose, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75 Canada Goose 0 5 5 0 2.50

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 40.33%. Canada Goose has a consensus target price of $55.22, indicating a potential upside of 48.05%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Allbirds.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Allbirds on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment consists of sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

