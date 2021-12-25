Contrasting BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) & CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84% CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76%

90.7% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CommScope’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A CommScope $8.44 billion 0.26 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -5.42

BlackSky Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackSky Technology and CommScope, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 0 4 6 0 2.60

CommScope has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

CommScope beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

