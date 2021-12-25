Contrasting Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Biostage and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.00%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Biostage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million ($0.32) -7.19 TELA Bio $18.21 million 9.96 -$28.79 million ($2.24) -5.58

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -290.80% -177.38% TELA Bio -121.27% -84.60% -42.22%

Summary

TELA Bio beats Biostage on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

