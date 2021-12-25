Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $166,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

