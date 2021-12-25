Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $3,028,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 35.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 25.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

NYSE:NTR opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

