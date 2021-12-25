Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,385 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.