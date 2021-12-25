Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

