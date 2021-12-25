Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

