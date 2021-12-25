Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.55 on January 6th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.17.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PSF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
