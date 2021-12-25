Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

